Overview
A minimal style presentation template for your app, created by Balraj Chana Includes a few different sets of screen layouts.
Highlights
- Layouts for 1, 2, 3, and 4 screens
- Enhanced Smart Objects
- Clean Style
- iPhone Aspect Ratio
