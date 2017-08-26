Presentation

Overview
Give your social media accounts a design upgrade with Human Social Media Pack. This package includes 12 templates designed natively for Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter. Each of them is easy to edit and customize in Photoshop, simply replace images with your artwork via Smart Objects & add your copy. Ideal for bloggers, fashion brands, lifestyle brands, magazines, creative business etc.
Highlights
- 12 Templates in 4 sizes
- Square/Vertical/Horizontal formats
- Fully Customizable
- Free fonts (link included)
- Images, Text & Background separate layers
- Compatible with Photoshop
