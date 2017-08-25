Overview
5000 unique icons in 68 different categories. Drawn by hand and designed to perfection. The new generation of icons that will enhance your daily work flow. This set is perfection built for websites, iOS, Android, and of course Apps! Icon54 comes in several sizes and file formats; make sure to check them out in the Highlights section.
Highlights
- 5000 Solid & line icons
- EPS, Ai, SVG, Sketch, CSH, Fonts & PNG
- 68 Categories
- iOS & Android ready
- 8 Sizes (24/30/48//60/72/90/96/120px)
- Compatible with Sketch, Illustrator & Iconjar
