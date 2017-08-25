Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Icon54

5000 Vector icons for iOS, Android, Web & Apps

by Icon54

Icon54

5000 Vector icons for iOS, Android, Web & Apps

Published by Icon54 in Icons compatible with
Published by Icon54 in Icons compatible with

Overview

5000 unique icons in 68 different categories. Drawn by hand and designed to perfection. The new generation of icons that will enhance your daily work flow. This set is perfection built for websites, iOS, Android, and of course Apps! Icon54 comes in several sizes and file formats; make sure to check them out in the Highlights section.

Highlights

  • 5000 Solid & line icons
  • EPS, Ai, SVG, Sketch, CSH, Fonts & PNG
  • 68 Categories
  • iOS & Android ready
  • 8 Sizes (24/30/48//60/72/90/96/120px)
  • Compatible with Sketch, Illustrator & Iconjar

Compatibility

{{::'1004219435' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Icon54

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this