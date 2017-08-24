Browse
Icons Mind Flat

660 Ultimate flat colorful icons

by Icon54

Icons Mind Flat

660 Ultimate flat colorful icons

Published by Icon54 in Icons compatible with
Published by Icon54 in Icons compatible with

Overview

An amazing pack of 660 colorful flat icons ranging over 32 different categories!

Highlights

  • EPS 128px
  • Ai 128px
  • Sketch 128px
  • PSD 128px ( Vector shape)
  • PNG 64px, 128px, 256px, 512px
  • 32 Categories
  • 660 Icons

Compatibility

Products

Who Likes this