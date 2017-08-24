Overview
An amazing pack of 660 colorful flat icons ranging over 32 different categories!
Highlights
- EPS 128px
- Ai 128px
- Sketch 128px
- PSD 128px ( Vector shape)
- PNG 64px, 128px, 256px, 512px
- 32 Categories
- 660 Icons
