Overview
As part of a showcase presentation i have made this iPad template and thought i could share it with you. It is a PSD template which using smart objects, just drop your design and voilà :). The template also includes 2 show case examples, just for inspiration. Crafted by Andrej Zitnik
Highlights
- Photoshop compatible
- Smart objects
Compatibility{{::'48043613' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.