Overview
396 Apple iPhone 6s mockups created completely from scratch & fully customizable. PSD files are well organized & easy to use, all you have to do is place your own design inside the smart object layer & your presentation will be done in no time. Lighting selection is aimed at making the iPhone look as striking as possible from any point of view.
Highlights
- 396 layered PSD files
- Customized previewer
- Linked smart objects
- Additional lighting layer
- Separated background
- Perfect for presentations
