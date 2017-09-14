Browse
All Products
893
UI Kits
295
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
132
Fonts
114
Presentation
96
Mockups
117
For Sketch
319
Themes & Templates
101
Log In
0

iPhone 8 Clay Mockups v1

High resolution iPhone 8 clay mockups

by UI8

iPhone 8 Clay Mockups v1

High resolution iPhone 8 clay mockups

Published by UI8 in Mockups compatible with
Published by UI8 in Mockups compatible with

Overview

This pack includes an easy to use PSD file with 2 high resolution mockups in dark and light themes. Both themes are fully editable with interchangeable background and device colors. Excellent for presentations and hero images. Just drop your designs in the linked objects, customize your theme and publish! Free to use for personal and commercial projects!

Highlights

  • High resolution (4000x3000)
  • Light theme
  • Dark theme
  • Interchangeable device color
  • Interchangeable background color
  • Includes alpha channels

Compatibility

{{::'60111514' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from UI8

Follow
WiresFREE
by UI8
MERGE$28$14
by UI8
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Join our growing slack community

Done! Check your email
Enter your email to get an invite
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
71,305
Members
893
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC.
Secure payment:
Join now and unlock these 3 products worth $104
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8 in All Products
Information Architecture Kit$68
by UI8 in All Products
XD UI Kit$24
by UI8 in All Products

Who Likes this