Overview
This pack includes an easy to use PSD file with 2 high resolution mockups in dark and light themes. Both themes are fully editable with interchangeable background and device colors. Excellent for presentations and hero images. Just drop your designs in the linked objects, customize your theme and publish! Free to use for personal and commercial projects!
Highlights
- High resolution (4000x3000)
- Light theme
- Dark theme
- Interchangeable device color
- Interchangeable background color
- Includes alpha channels
Compatibility{{::'60111514' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.