iPhone X Mockups

Free high resolution photorealistic iPhone X mockups

by UI8

iPhone X Mockups

Free high resolution photorealistic iPhone X mockups

Published by UI8 in Mockups
Published by UI8 in Mockups compatible with

Overview

This pack includes an easy to use PSD file with high resolution mockups in chrome and true space gray color. The mockups are editable with interchangeable backgrounds and transparency. Excellent for presentations and hero images. Just drop your designs in the smart object and export away. Free to use for personal and commercial projects!

Highlights

  • High resolution (2400x1800)
  • Chrome iPhone X
  • Custom Space Gray iPhone X
  • Interchangeable background color
  • Includes alpha channels (transparency)
  • Bonus blueprint theme

Compatibility

