Overview
This pack includes 4 hyper realistic high resolution mockups in a .PSD file with transparent backgrounds, separated realistic shadows and smart objects supporting screens at @3x resolution. All mockups are highly polished and ready to be used in your portfolio or product presentations. Black version and additional angles are coming soon, sign up to our newsletter to be notified and feel free to leave any special requests in the comments section.
Highlights
- 4K resolution mockups
- 4 highly polished mockups
- Transparent backgrounds
- @3x screen smart objects
- Separated realistic shadows
- Free for personal or commercial use
