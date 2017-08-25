Overview
Kauf is a UI Web Kit crafted in Photoshop and designed for help you in your next awesome web project. This pack comes with 200+ design elements vector based and 7 categories (Articles, Ecommerce, Forms, Headers, Navigations, Widgets, Elements) to give a super-duper kickoff to your workflow! You can edit, customize, mix the UI elements as you like.
Highlights
- Fully Customizable
- Free Google Fonts
- 200+ Design Elements
- 12 Column Bootstrap Grid 1170px
- 6 Categories
- Compatible with Photoshop
