Overview
A collection of 200 lovely Valentine Icons in 4 different styles: outline, glyph, outline-filled & flat. Each icon is available in individual SVG files and a master Sketch file.
Highlights
- 200 Icons
- Outline, Glyph, Outline-filled & Flat style
- Vector based
- Individual icons in SVG format
- Master Sketch file
- Compatible with Sketch
