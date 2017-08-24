Browse
Luchesa

216 Vibrant premium flat icons

by Just UI

Luchesa

216 Vibrant premium flat icons

Published by Just UI in Icons
Published by Just UI in Icons compatible with

Overview

This premium pack contains 216 icons in several different categories: Design, SEO, Web, Strategy, Management, Finance, Money, E-Commerce, Shopping & others. All flat icons are high quality! These icons are easily scalable. Perfectly fits for web, iOS, Android. Good choice for use in infographic and interfaces.

Highlights

  • SVG, EPS, AI, PNG & PDF
  • Vector Shapes
  • Easily edited & resized
  • Colorful & vibrant
  • PNG 128px, 256px, 512px
  • Color customization

Compatibility

