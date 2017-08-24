Overview
This premium pack contains 216 icons in several different categories: Design, SEO, Web, Strategy, Management, Finance, Money, E-Commerce, Shopping & others. All flat icons are high quality! These icons are easily scalable. Perfectly fits for web, iOS, Android. Good choice for use in infographic and interfaces.
Highlights
- SVG, EPS, AI, PNG & PDF
- Vector Shapes
- Easily edited & resized
- Colorful & vibrant
- PNG 128px, 256px, 512px
- Color customization
Compatibility{{::'265327635' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.