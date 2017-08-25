Overview

Manualicons is a set of clean and crispy interface icons, dedicated specially for photo and video editing application. All the basic icons you need, such as contrast, brightness, temperature, filter, sticker, tint color, layout, volume control and many more, are available. It also include generic UI icon such as share, home, favorites and more! With 185 different icons, available in 6 different styles to suit the design language of your application, it will save you tons of time.