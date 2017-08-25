Browse
Manualicons

185 Clean icons in 6 styles for your photo & video editor UI & more!

by Gaddafi Rusli

Manualicons

185 Clean icons in 6 styles for your photo & video editor UI & more!

Published by Gaddafi Rusli in Icons compatible with
Published by Gaddafi Rusli in Icons compatible with

Overview

Manualicons is a set of clean and crispy interface icons, dedicated specially for photo and video editing application. All the basic icons you need, such as contrast, brightness, temperature, filter, sticker, tint color, layout, volume control and many more, are available. It also include generic UI icon such as share, home, favorites and more! With 185 different icons, available in 6 different styles to suit the design language of your application, it will save you tons of time.

Highlights

  • 185 icons in 6 styles
  • Customizable color with Sketch's Shared Style
  • Neat Sketch files included for every icon style
  • Iconjar file included with groups & tags
  • File types Sketch, SVG, PDF, EPS & PNG
  • Compatible with Sketch

