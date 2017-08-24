Overview
300 Vector icons designed for many situations based on real projects. Easy to edit and customize! <br><br> Categories: Office, Business, Market, Sport, Furniture, Electronics, Kitchen, Communications, Arrows, & Music.
Highlights
- AI, PSD, SVG, PNG, PDF, Font
- Vector icons
- 12 Categories
- Photoshop & Illustrator
Compatibility{{::'6800000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.