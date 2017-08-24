Browse
Maxicons

300 Tiny icons

by Bymax

Maxicons

300 Tiny icons

Published by Bymax in Icons

Overview

300 Vector icons designed for many situations based on real projects. Easy to edit and customize! <br><br> Categories: Office, Business, Market, Sport, Furniture, Electronics, Kitchen, Communications, Arrows, & Music.

Highlights

  • AI, PSD, SVG, PNG, PDF, Font
  • Vector icons
  • 12 Categories
  • Photoshop & Illustrator

