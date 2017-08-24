Overview
An icon set like no other. It includes 150 elements which can satisfy all possible icon needs. Elements are carefully designed with versatility in mind so it`s possible to do more than you could ever imagine. 150 vector icons designed for many situations based on real projects. All icons are crafted using vector shapes. Elements are presented in different colours. You can control the thickness of the lines. Easy to edit and customize!
Highlights
- 24px/32px/64px/128px
- Vector based & full scalable
- EPS, AI, PDF, SKETCH, PSD
- Control line thickness
- Great for web & mobile apps
- PSD custom shape icons
