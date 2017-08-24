Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

MINIMALIST

150 Vector icon set

by BLACKIDEA

MINIMALIST

150 Vector icon set

Published by BLACKIDEA in Icons compatible with
Published by BLACKIDEA in Icons compatible with

Overview

An icon set like no other. It includes 150 elements which can satisfy all possible icon needs. Elements are carefully designed with versatility in mind so it`s possible to do more than you could ever imagine. 150 vector icons designed for many situations based on real projects. All icons are crafted using vector shapes. Elements are presented in different colours. You can control the thickness of the lines. Easy to edit and customize!

Highlights

  • 24px/32px/64px/128px
  • Vector based & full scalable
  • EPS, AI, PDF, SKETCH, PSD
  • Control line thickness
  • Great for web & mobile apps
  • PSD custom shape icons

Compatibility

{{::'25175757' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from BLACKIDEA

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this