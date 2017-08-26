Overview

High quality e-commerce icon set in various formats. 150 elements which meet all possible icon needs and help making e-commerce related projects. Elements are carefully designed with versatility in mind so it`s possible to do more than you could ever imagine. MINIMALIST vector icons based on real e-commerce projects. You’ll find all kinds of shopping cart icons, basket, bag, buy, shop buttons, and much more. All icons are crafted using vector shapes and presented in different colors. You can control the thickness of the lines. Easy to edit and customize!