Multi-purpose iOS UI Kit for Sketch, Figma, PS & XD
What’s inside…
Mobile UI Patterns
Reusable UI Components
Customizable Illustrations
Customizable Icons
Pattern Categories
Scalable Symbols
1
all that, in one easy-to-use Sketch, Figma, PS or XD file.
Camera
Feed
Media
Messaging
Navigation
Onboarding
Profile
Signup
Shopping
Stats
Tools
camera
feed
media
messaging
navigation
onboarding
profile
shopping
signup
stats
utility
Now available as a free download for personal and commercial use.
Artboards designed at 375 x 667 resolution
100% scalable and easily customizable
New Patterns Added Weekly
Uses free Google Fonts
Photoshop and XD versions now included!
Support this project by sharing
Photos and device mockups
not
included in the download.
