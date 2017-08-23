Browse
Mockups4K: MacBook

High resolution, ultra-realistic mockups

by UI8

Published by UI8 in Mockups
Overview

This is a preview of our new line of amazing looking mockups coming soon to UI8. This package includes 1 ultra-realistic MacBook mockup at 4K resolution with optional DOF settings (depth of field) and alpha channels so that you could drop in your own backgrounds. The PSD file is set up with a Smart Object, all you have to do is drop your designs and you're done. We're also including an After Effects file in case you want to get fancier with your presentations. Give it a try and let us know your thoughts (good or bad), requests or suggestions in the comments section.

Highlights

  • Highly detailed
  • 4K Resolution
  • with DOF, no DOF, Transparent
  • Neatly arranged PSD file
  • Neatly arranged AEP file
  • Compatible with Photoshop & After Effects

