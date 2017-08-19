Wireframe Kits

Overview
Boost productivity in creating wireframes and UX prototypes with a set of 160+ wireframe screens in 9 categories. molo is artfully crafted in Photoshop using vector shapes and over 1,000 UI elements. Each layer is carefully named and grouped for ease of use.
Highlights
- 160+ Screens for wireframes
- 1k+ UI Elements
- 9 Categories
- Vector shapes
- Layers carefully named & grouped
- Compatible with Photoshop
