Overview
An awesome collection of 224 hand-crafted vector icons with a sleek thin line (2px) style in Sketch, Photoshop and Illustrator format. Pixels never looked so good.
Highlights
- 224 Icons
- Vector based & fully editable
- Crisp & clean
- Great for web & mobile apps
- 3 File formats (.sketch, .psd, & .ai)
