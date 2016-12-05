Overview
Here are 9 high quality psd mockups of the Apple Watch.
The mockups are easy to use smart objects. Just replace and paste your own screens and UI designs.
Created by Samuel Medvedowsky
Highlights
- 9 PSD files
- High resolution
- Female & male hands
{{::'241700000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.