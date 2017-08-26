Overview
This product was created to help designers make eye-candy scenes that will arouse positive emotions with it's fun colorful vibes and super retro feel. Create scenes in Photoshop easily with the drag & drop feature, and use graphics for individual or commercial projects! Create daring logos and typography compositions using elements of our Logo Creator. Choose a base shape, use text effect, add a ribbon and suitable items and you’ll get a unique logo!
Highlights
- East to use drag & drop feature
- Logo creator & text effects
- Photoshop compatible
- Smart objects
- 10 Pre-made scenes
- Hundreds of items!
