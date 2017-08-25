Overview
Hi folks, few days ago we started this project. Stripe alternative money transfer method which is based on Africa. We started the project and gave this product shot. They liked it but they canceled the project. So, we decided to make it a freebie for you. I hope you will love it. Crafted by Eftakher Alam.
Highlights
- Single PSD file
- Well organized
