Overview
Oreol Presentation is a stunning set of Keynote & Powerpoint slides ideal for companies, investment projects, start-ups, innovative solutions and many other fields, which are limited only by your imagination. Oreol includes 125 easy to edit and unique versatile presentation slides. Also, please note that the used images are not included in presentation and animation for keynote and for powerpoint have differences
Highlights
- 125 Unique slides
- Easy to edit
- Versatility of use
- Hight quality
- Image placeholders
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
Compatibility{{::'21038455' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.