Overview
Party Icons, woo! This fantastic PSD freebie includes black & white line icons! They all come with their own layers so you can modify at will. This set contains 25 scalable party themed outline icons.
Highlights
- Vector Shapes
- Black & White
- 25 Outline icons
- Smart objects
