Overview
Peace Sans is a free bold font made with love! Use it any way you'd like, its absolutely free. Crafted by Sergey Ryadovoy.
Highlights
- .OTF & .TTF
- Personal & Commercial Use
- Web Font Included (.ttf)
- Full Glyph Support
- More than 8,000 kerning pairs
- Open Font License
Compatibility{{::'194894' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.