Overview
This freebie is a handy app to manage your multimedia, especially for people who want to control all of their media files in one place. Crafted by Kamil Janice.
Highlights
- Single PSD file
- Well named layers
Compatibility{{::'102018' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.