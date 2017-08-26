Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Pioneer Icons

1010 High quality icons in 3 styles

by Robowolf

Pioneer Icons

1010 High quality icons in 3 styles

Published by Robowolf in Icons compatible with
Published by Robowolf in Icons compatible with

Overview

Pioneer icons is a premium collection with 1010 carefully crafted icons covering 19 categories in 3 unique styles (Stroke, Monochrome & color) with a rich level of details and love to each vector line. We provide an original Sketch file with stroke thickness control, web-ready SVG icons, EPS, Illustrator and PNG files. Pioneer icons get periodical updates, new features, improvements, additional categories and formats. Perfect for building visual styles, websites, apps, presentations and everything else is on your mind. Stay cool & steady!

Highlights

  • 1010 Unique icons
  • 3 Styles: Stroke, Monochrome & color
  • 19 Categories
  • Total customization
  • SVG, PNG, Illustrator, EPS & Sketch files
  • Compatible with Sketch 3 & Illustrator CC

Compatibility

{{::'105120854' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Robowolf

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Frames 3 - Web Wireframe Kit$20
by Robowolf
Replacer UI Kit$28
by Robowolf
Frames 2 - Flowchart & Layout Kit$14
by Robowolf

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this