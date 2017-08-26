Overview

Pioneer icons is a premium collection with 1010 carefully crafted icons covering 19 categories in 3 unique styles (Stroke, Monochrome & color) with a rich level of details and love to each vector line. We provide an original Sketch file with stroke thickness control, web-ready SVG icons, EPS, Illustrator and PNG files. Pioneer icons get periodical updates, new features, improvements, additional categories and formats. Perfect for building visual styles, websites, apps, presentations and everything else is on your mind. Stay cool & steady!