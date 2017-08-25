Overview

Proximo Line Icons is a cool new bundle of line vector icons. Detailed, beautiful and minimalistic icons for modern projects. 20 Neatly organized categories and more than 840 hand crafted icons. High quality icons designed to look crisp and detailed. Each icon is available in two styles and different file formats to cover all your needs. Tagged and searchable icons for the Iconjar application, so you can find the right icon in seconds. Global colors inside Illustrator so you can change the colors in seconds.