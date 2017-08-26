Overview
We created a black and white version of Quantum UI Kit. Included are 1200+ UI Cards and 200+ Pages in 7 categories, 100+ sample pages to make your design process super easy and fast. Drag and drop cards, customize, replace images and texts. All Cards are based on Bootstrap Grid 1170 px and easily fit together. Quantum UI Kit is compatible with Sketch 45 & Photoshop 2017.
Highlights
- 1200+ UI Cards & 200+ Pages
- 100+ Sample Pages
- 7 Popular Categories
- Black & white version
- Bootstrap 1170px grid
- Compatible with Sketch 45 & Photoshop 2017
