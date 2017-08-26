Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Quark

Special keynote presentation template for showcasing products.

by GoaShape

Quark

Special keynote presentation template for showcasing products.

Published by GoaShape in Presentation compatible with
Published by GoaShape in Presentation compatible with

Overview

A special keynote template focused on the showcase of products like furniture, decor, jewelry, or handmade crafts. Uncompromising design with powerful features make this product unique. Choose from 100+ unique design slides and start your creation!

Highlights

  • 100+ Unique slides
  • 634 Icons in Font Awesome
  • 18 Mockup devices included
  • Multipurpose layouts
  • Based on master slides
  • Compatible with Keynote

Compatibility

{{::'17638157' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from GoaShape

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this