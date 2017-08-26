Overview
With Resource create an unlimited number of websites with a set of highly polished UI components. Work faster and speed up your workflow with a huge library of customizable elements. Easily create structure maps with this collection of flowcharts. We built flowcharts for almost each component so you can quickly create an outline before working on elaborate details. Crafted in Photoshop, XD & Sketch.
Highlights
- 150 Components in 20 sections
- Huge Collection of Icons
- Vectors shapes & easy to customize
- Structure Map Creator Flowcharts
- 1440 px Bootstrap grid & 12 Columns
- Compatible with Sketch, Photoshop & XD
Compatibility{{::'2071728480' | ui8Filesize}} in 9 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:9}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.