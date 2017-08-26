Overview
Reverta is a creative and simple presentation template for Keynote. This template contains more than 100 slides such as: about, team, portfolio, app showcase, charts, timelines etc. Create your own custom presentations fast and easy with Reverta Keynote Template.
Highlights
- 100+ creative slides
- 250+ vector & 900+ Google Material icons
- Predefined text styles for headers & text
- Media placeholders for images
- Editable world maps
- Works: Keynote, PowerPoint, Google Slides
Compatibility
