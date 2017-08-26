Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Reverta Presentation

3 in 1 Keynote, PowerPoint, Google Slides Presentations

by ReworkMedia

Reverta Presentation

3 in 1 Keynote, PowerPoint, Google Slides Presentations

Published by ReworkMedia in Presentation compatible with
Published by ReworkMedia in Presentation compatible with

Overview

Reverta is a creative and simple presentation template for Keynote. This template contains more than 100 slides such as: about, team, portfolio, app showcase, charts, timelines etc. Create your own custom presentations fast and easy with Reverta Keynote Template.

Highlights

  • 100+ creative slides
  • 250+ vector & 900+ Google Material icons
  • Predefined text styles for headers & text
  • Media placeholders for images
  • Editable world maps
  • Works: Keynote, PowerPoint, Google Slides

Compatibility

{{::'15700947' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from ReworkMedia

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Retrospective Presentation$25
by ReworkMedia
BUILD Presentation$20
by ReworkMedia
Geometry Presentation$25
by ReworkMedia

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this