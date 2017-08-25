Browse
Roost

Material Design Real Estate Dashboard HTML

by bootstrapsale

Roost

Material Design Real Estate Dashboard HTML

Published by bootstrapsale in Themes & Templates
Published by bootstrapsale in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Roost is a Google Material Design built to be a powerful-lightweight fully responsive retina display compatible coded HTML template based on popular Bootstrap 3. Roost comes with an integrated dashboard with all the required modules for free in order to manage all the back-end real estate data such as listings, leads, contacts, tasks, notes, logs etc.

Highlights

  • Fully responsive & retina ready
  • Dashboard included
  • Built on Bootstrap
  • Uses LESS & Grunt
  • Material design colors, icons & animation
  • Includes detailed documentation

Compatibility

