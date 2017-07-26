Overview
Here is the Samsung Galaxy S7 platinum mockup. It's completely editable and full detailed! Download & use on your projects. Credit is not required but appreciated! Crafted by Daniel Bolyhos.
Highlights
- Single PSD file
- Samsung Galaxy S7
