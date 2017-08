Overview

Sharpicons is a huge bundle of 2400 line vector icons. High quality icons designed to look crisp & detailed even at small sizes. All icons are designed on a precise 32px grid system. Change the color, line width, size and shape quickly and easy A combination of 2px outlines and 1px details ensures beautiful and practical results. Make your projects shine with our beautiful & modern icons. Download our icons as vectors including single Illustrator Ai files and Ai files with art-boards for each icon.