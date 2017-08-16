Overview

FREE Icon Pack in two versions, Circled and Uncircled. Minimal and simple design. Created in Adobe Illustrator and Sketch for mobile apps, web designs, prototypes and wireframes. Feel free to use it! If you like, comment! Thank you very much! Crafted by < a href=https://www.behance.net/gallery/35620633/FREE-Simple-Line-Icons-150-FREE-Icons> Juan Luis Valle.