Overview
Built for Sketch, this iOS wireframe kit will take you from idea to full-fledged concept in no time. Created by Anthony Aubertin.
Highlights
- Optimized for Sketch!
- Components organized in logical groups
- Wireframe style lets you focus on data, not UI
Compatibility{{::'1700000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.