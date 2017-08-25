Overview

Slimicons is a massive bundle of 3300 line vector icons. Simple, beautiful, minimalistic and modern set of icons. Create stunning projects with 50 neatly organized icon categories. High quality pixel perfect icons designed to look crisp and detailed even at small sizes. Each icon is available in two styles and nine file formats to cover all your needs. Tagged and searchable icons for the Iconjar application, so you can find the right icon in seconds.