Overview
A huge set of flat icons - Pixel perfect, fully scalable and full of whimsical details. Now also available for Sketch!
Highlights
- Unique design
- Use them anywhere
- Three base sizes
- Vector and retina ready
- Includes SVG format
- Now available for Sketch 3.1+
Compatibility{{::'12000000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.