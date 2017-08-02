Overview
Snap Kit is an iOS 8 wire-framing tool built for Sketch. Use the existing elements to make additional screens and to customize for your own uses.Snap contains 22 beautiful iOS 8 mockups and lots of UI components that you can use to create elegant wireframes and structured app flows. Created by Jon Rundle for DesignHooks.
Highlights
- 22 screens
- iOS 8 optimized
