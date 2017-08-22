Themes & Templates

Overview
Soraka a special PSD template designed for charity themed websites, non-profit, fund raising and non-government organizations. Soraka was made with a Material Design style and includes and updated 22 PSDs that are smart, simple and optimal to focus on content.
Highlights
- Compatible with Photoshop CC
- Responsive & retina ready design
- Based on 1170px Grid System
- 22 PSD files
- Free Google Font
- Easy to Customize
