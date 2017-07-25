Overview
Spool is a free app ui kit can help you in your next mobile ui/ux design. This kit contain 6 screens: Login screen, profile screen, playlist screen, search screen, dialogues screen, and menu screen. The kit is designed to help you save time by facilitating the design & prototyping processes.
Highlights
- 6 iOS screens
- Free Google fonts
- Free icons
- Vector shapes
- Well layered & grouped
- 1 PSD file
