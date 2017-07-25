Browse
Spool UI Kit

6 High quality iOS mobile screens

Spool UI Kit

6 High quality iOS mobile screens

Published in Design Freebies compatible with

Overview

Spool is a free app ui kit can help you in your next mobile ui/ux design. This kit contain 6 screens: Login screen, profile screen, playlist screen, search screen, dialogues screen, and menu screen. The kit is designed to help you save time by facilitating the design & prototyping processes.

Highlights

  • 6 iOS screens
  • Free Google fonts
  • Free icons
  • Vector shapes
  • Well layered & grouped
  • 1 PSD file

Compatibility

Products

