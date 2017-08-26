Overview
Squid Ink Line Icons Pack oﬀers 2000 handcrafted & consistent icons ready to use. Our icons have been specially built to match the current design trends and to help you expand on your projects. This beautiful icon pack is perfect to create a unique design experience!
Highlights
- 2,000 Line icons
- 22 Different categories
- PSD/PNG/SVG/AI/EPS files
- Vector based
- Easy to edit
- Illustrator & Photoshop compatible
