Overview
Squid.ink Solid Icon Pack oﬀers 2000 handcrafted, consistent and pixel-perfect icons ready to use. Our icons have been specially built to match the current design trends and to help you expand on your projects. This beautiful icons are perfect to create a unique design experience.
Highlights
- 2,000 Glyph icons
- 20 Different categories
- PSD/PNG/SVG/AI/EPS/CSH files
- Vector based
- Easy to edit
- Illustrator & Photoshop compatible
