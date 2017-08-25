Overview
Stark UI kit can be used to customize corporate, e-commerce, news, & personal websites. Contains 200+ components, & 90+ elements in 10 categories. UI elements are designed to fit right to left languages like Arabic. Also includes an amazing color palette with bright & varied colors to fit all design tastes. Crafted by Baianat.
Highlights
- 200+ Components
- 128 Flat & line icons
- Vector shapes
- Light & dark version
- Arabic UI
- 90+ Elements
Compatibility{{::'120050700' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.