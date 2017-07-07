Overview
Free to use one page template packed with fully customizable shapes and well grouped layers. Feel free to download and use it for your next radical project!
Highlights
- Single PSD file
- 1170px Bootstrap Grid
- Free Fonts
- Free CC0 images
- Easy Customization
- Compatible with Photoshop
