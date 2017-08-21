Overview
Symbolicons Line is a friendly set of royalty-free stock vector outline icons and raster icons that are great for iPhone apps, Android apps, websites, user interfaces, and more. Add a touch of whimsy to your next design project! Ideal for iOS 7.
Highlights
- 460 Vector icons
- PNG, AI, FW, PDF, PSD, SVG, CSH
- 32px grid
- 6 Sizes
