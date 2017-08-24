Overview
This new line style icon set contains icon-to-icon matches with Symbolicons Block 2. They’re unique, fun, and a great addition to any project.
Highlights
- 372 Vector icons
- PNG, AI, PDF, PSD, SVG, CSH
- 32px grid, 6 sizes
- Black, white, + infinite
