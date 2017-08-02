Overview
Free PSD website Template called 'Take'. It's a one pager mobile app sales website. Designed in Photoshop using the Twitter bootstrap 12 column grid. Crafted by Blaz Robar
Highlights
- Single web PSD file
- Built on bootstrap 12 column grid
Compatibility{{::'44555276' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.